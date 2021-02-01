Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

