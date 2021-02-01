Jibrel Network (JNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75,072.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $75,072.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00897133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.80 or 0.04394302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030338 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

