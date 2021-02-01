Jetcoin (JET) Hits Market Cap of $315,059.11

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $315,059.11 and approximately $983,563.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

