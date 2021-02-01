Jennifer Lynn Ziolkowski Sells 3,473 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CFO Jennifer Lynn Ziolkowski sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $21,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Solid Biosciences stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
