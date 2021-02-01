Jennifer Lynn Ziolkowski Sells 3,473 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CFO Jennifer Lynn Ziolkowski sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $21,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

