Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

