Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

CHD opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

