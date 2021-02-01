Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day moving average of $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.