Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $5.50

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.66.

NYSE ASC opened at $3.20 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

