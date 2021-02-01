Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $98.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

