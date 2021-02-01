Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anglo American plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.