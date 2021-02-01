JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCDXF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $$19.66 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

