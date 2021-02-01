Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ossiam grew its position in Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $169.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

