Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $136.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

