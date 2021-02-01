Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 104,223 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

