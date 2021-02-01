Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in UGI by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

