Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

NYSE:COF opened at $104.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Insiders sold 283,713 shares of company stock worth $24,692,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

