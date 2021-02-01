Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KLA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.37.

Shares of KLAC opened at $280.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $317.60.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

