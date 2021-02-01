Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

