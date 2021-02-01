Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,908 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.86 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.