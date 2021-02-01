James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oshkosh by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of OSK opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $96.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.