James Investment Research Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.