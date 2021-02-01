James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 98,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $113,001,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

