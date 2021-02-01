James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE AP opened at $6.48 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.