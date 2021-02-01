James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

