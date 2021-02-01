James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FISV opened at $102.69 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.
In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
