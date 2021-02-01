James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.69 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

