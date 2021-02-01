James Investment Research Inc. Invests $119,000 in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

RAD stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

