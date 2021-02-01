James Investment Research Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 114,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $5,234,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.