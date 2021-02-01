James Investment Research Inc. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $176.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.