J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.68 Million

Analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post sales of $434.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $436.88 million. J2 Global reported sales of $405.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,547. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.