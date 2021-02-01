IXT (IXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $342,518.26

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. IXT has a total market cap of $342,518.26 and approximately $1,233.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IXT token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

