Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,457 shares of company stock valued at $197,291. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $86.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

