iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

IJT traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,242. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $129.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

