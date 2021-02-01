iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Increased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

