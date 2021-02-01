iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 50,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

