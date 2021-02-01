iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 120.8% in January

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the December 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.03. 6,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,500. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.