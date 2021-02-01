iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $96.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

