iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Increased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.