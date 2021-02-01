iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

