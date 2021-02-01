iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 21,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.42. 70,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average of $145.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

