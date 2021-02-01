iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stake Raised by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,854,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 187,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 1,646,139 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 200,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $37.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

