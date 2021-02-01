iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 765.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,630 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV opened at $46.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.