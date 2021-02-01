iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. 1,172,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,923,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

