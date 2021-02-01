iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

AAXJ stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

