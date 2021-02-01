iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.