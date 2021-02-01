iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after buying an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.84 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

