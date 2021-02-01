iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HEWG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,158. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49.

