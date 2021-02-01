iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,645,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after buying an additional 2,254,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,855,000 after buying an additional 285,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,722,000 after buying an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,322,000 after buying an additional 187,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.