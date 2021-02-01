iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 562,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.81. 99,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

