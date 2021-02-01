iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,884. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89.

