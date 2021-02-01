Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.